Route 1 southbound closes in Saugus due to emergency utility repairs

A major thoroughfare in the Boston area is closed Friday for emergency utility repairs, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Route 1 southbound is closed at Walnut Street in Saugus, MassDOT said. The ramps from Interstate 95 northbound and southbound to Route 1 are also closed.

MassDOT said the closures will remain in effect as work continues Friday evening. The department did not immediately say when regular traffic is expected to resume.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, with delays anticipated in the area.

No futher information was immediately available.