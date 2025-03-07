Massachusetts

Route 1 southbound closes in Saugus due to emergency utility repairs

Closures are expected to continue as work is completed Friday evening, MassDOT said

In this photo illustration, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A major thoroughfare in the Boston area is closed Friday for emergency utility repairs, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Route 1 southbound is closed at Walnut Street in Saugus, MassDOT said. The ramps from Interstate 95 northbound and southbound to Route 1 are also closed.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

MassDOT said the closures will remain in effect as work continues Friday evening. The department did not immediately say when regular traffic is expected to resume.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, with delays anticipated in the area.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No futher information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsmassdotSaugus
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us