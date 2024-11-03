Route 16 closed near Pinkham Notch Visitor Center after crash

A crash has temporarily closed Route 16 near the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center on Saturday night, New Hampshire State Police said as they encouraged drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Few details were immediately available, including whether or not there were any injuries.
State police said troopers are on scene and investigating.
