Route 24 in Avon Partially Shut Down for Dump Truck Rollover

First responders were on the scene of an accident involving a dump truck on Route 24 in Avon on Saturday morning.
The Brockton Fire Department said they were helping the Avon Fire Department with a dump truck rolled over on its side after a collision with a trailer on route 24 between Route 27 and the Avon exit.
The road was partially shut down because the accident straddled both sides of the highway over a concrete median, as pictures from the scene showed.
Authorities haven't confirmed any injuries from the crash.
No further information was made available.