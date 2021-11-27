Route 24 in Avon Partially Shut Down for Dump Truck Rollover

First responders were on the scene of an accident involving a dump truck on Route 24 in Avon on Saturday morning.

The Brockton Fire Department said they were helping the Avon Fire Department with a dump truck rolled over on its side after a collision with a trailer on route 24 between Route 27 and the Avon exit.

The road was partially shut down because the accident straddled both sides of the highway over a concrete median, as pictures from the scene showed.

Authorities haven't confirmed any injuries from the crash.

No further information was made available.