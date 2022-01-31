Serious Injuries in Tractor Trailer Crash on Route 495 Southbound

Serious injuries were reported in a tractor trailer crash on Route 495 southbound Monday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers on the scene of the crash, which occurred on the highway just south of Route 95. Serious injuries are being reported. Route 495 southbound was temporarily closed to remove the tractor trailer but quickly reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

