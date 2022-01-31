Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
tractor trailer crash

Serious Injuries in Tractor Trailer Crash on Route 495 Southbound

Route 495 southbound was temporarily closed to remove the tractor trailer but quickly reopened

By Staff Reports

Serious injuries were reported in a tractor trailer crash on Route 495 southbound Monday morning in Mansfield, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers on the scene of the crash, which occurred on the highway just south of Route 95. Serious injuries are being reported. Route 495 southbound was temporarily closed to remove the tractor trailer but quickly reopened.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

tractor trailer crashMassachusetts State PoliceMansfieldSOUTHBOUNDroute 495
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us