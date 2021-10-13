Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
road closures

Tanker Rollover Shuts Down Route 60 in Revere

The tractor trailer, which was carrying 10,000 gallons of fuel, rolled over in Brown Circle on Route 60 near the intersection of Route 107 early Wednesday morning.

Route 60 is closed in Revere in both directions as crews clean thousands of gallons of fuel that spilled from an overturned tanker.

Fire officials said the area will likely be shut down for much of the day Wednesday to deal with the Hazmat situation. Part of Route 107 is also closed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The tractor trailer, which was carrying 10,000 gallons of fuel, rolled over in Brown Circle on Route 60 near the intersection of Route 107 early Wednesday morning. Crews were putting foam product on the roadways to mitigate the fumes and fire risk.

The fuel was leaking down Wharf Street, prompting concerns about it contaminating the nearby river and marsh area. The Environmental Protection Agency was expected to arrive on scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 1 hour ago

Clear Skies, Possible Record Highs Wednesday

boston mayoral race 5 hours ago

Boston Mayoral Race: Wu and Essaibi George Draw Support From Different Corners

The driver of the diesel truck was not injured. Officials said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

This article tagged under:

road closuresrevereoil tankerRoute 107overturned
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us