Tanker Rollover Shuts Down Route 60 in Revere

Route 60 is closed in Revere in both directions as crews clean thousands of gallons of fuel that spilled from an overturned tanker.

Fire officials said the area will likely be shut down for much of the day Wednesday to deal with the Hazmat situation. Part of Route 107 is also closed.

The tractor trailer, which was carrying 10,000 gallons of fuel, rolled over in Brown Circle on Route 60 near the intersection of Route 107 early Wednesday morning. Crews were putting foam product on the roadways to mitigate the fumes and fire risk.

The fuel was leaking down Wharf Street, prompting concerns about it contaminating the nearby river and marsh area. The Environmental Protection Agency was expected to arrive on scene.

The driver of the diesel truck was not injured. Officials said speed may have been a factor in the crash.