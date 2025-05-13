Route 9 eastbound in Wellesley closed due to rollover crash

Route 9 eastbound in Wellesley, Massachusetts, was shut down Tuesday morning following a rollover crash.

Wellesley police said in a social media post around 9:45 a.m. that Route 9 eastbound was closed in the area of Route 16 for an overturned vehicle with one person injured.

A photo shared by the department showed the vehicle on its side in the passing lane.

Traffic was reportedly still flowing westbound, but serious delays were being reported on the eastbound side.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if possible.