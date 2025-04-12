UConn

Here's the route for Sunday's UConn victory parade

By Angela Fortuna

DroneRanger

A victory parade and rally will be held on Sunday afternoon in downtown Hartford to congratulate the UConn women’s basketball team for winning the 2025 NCAA National Championship.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Here's the route in detail:

  • Starts at State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity and Elm streets
  • Proceeds north on Trinity Street
  • Goes through Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch
  • Turns right onto Jewell Street
  • Turns left on Trumbull Street
  • Ends at intersection of Asylum and Trumbull streets
The rally will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. and will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street, where the players, coaches, and other guests will be invited to give speeches.

The Hartford Police Department said all roads surrounding the parade route will have closures.

The road closures will be staggered, some partial. Authorities say most of the closures will happens around 12:30 p.m. and will reopen after the parade passes, and the streets are cleared.

UConn won its 12th overall NCAA championship on Sunday with a 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“The UConn women’s basketball team has proven that they are the best in the nation, and now it’s time for Connecticut to give them the victory celebration they have earned,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

UConn
