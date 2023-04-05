Row 34 Is Opening in Cambridge's Kendall Square This Week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bit more than a year ago, it was reported that a trio of restaurants known for their seafood would be opening a fourth location, and now we have learned that it is on the verge of debuting.

According to a press release, Row 34 is slated to open in the Kendall Square of Cambridge on Friday, April 7, joining existing locations in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood, Burlington, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The release mentions that the new outlet will have two levels of dining and a seasonal patio, offering lunch and dinner daily with its menu including locally sourced seafood as well as a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for the new location of Row 34 in Kendall Square is 314 Main Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for all locations is at https://www.row34.com/

