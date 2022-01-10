Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Row 34 to Open New Location in Cambridge's Kendall Square

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Row 34

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning trio of restaurants that focus on seafood will be expanding to a fourth location.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to a press release, Row 34 is planning to open in the Kendall Square section of Cambridge this fall, moving into a space on Main Street next to the T station and across the street from the Marriott. The upcoming outlet of the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner daily, and will offer a variety of seafood (including oysters) along with an extensive beer list, and it will join existing locations in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood, Burlington, and Portsmouth, NH.

Row 34 has received accolades from such publications as Bon Appetit, GQ, and Boston Magazine over the years, including being named one of America's 25 best restaurants by GQ and one of the 50 best restaurants by Bon Appetit.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Harmony Montgomery 17 mins ago

Police, FBI Continue to Focus on NH Home in Search for Harmony Montgomery

coronavirus 26 mins ago

Mass. Launches Digital COVID Vaccination Card System, My Vax Records

The address for the upcoming location of Row 34 in Kendall Square is 314 Main Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.row34.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talkCambridgefood & drinkRow 34
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us