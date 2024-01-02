Manhunt on for 2 who fled police, crashed off I-95 in Mass.

Police are searching for two people who fled a crashed vehicle after a chase in northeastern Massachusetts Tuesday, urging people who see someone suspicious to call 911 right away.

There was police activity connected to the search near the intersection of Interstate 95 and Massachusetts Route 133, in the area of Rowley and Georgetown, state police said Tuesday afternoon.

They explained in a post on X, former Twitter: "we are searching for two suspects who fled from a vehicle following a pursuit and crash. Anyone who sees anyone suspicious should not approach and call 911 immediately."

Police were seen towing a car from a ditch off a highway entrance ramp they'd closed down between I-95 and Route 133.

More information wasn't immediately available.

