Roxbury 13-year-old has been missing for two weeks

Boston police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for over two weeks.
Isaiah Krasnecky, a Roxbury resident, was last seen on the evening of September 13 on Athelwold Street. He is around 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, black shorts and a gold necklace.
Isaiah has ties to the Springfield area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police at 617-343-2285. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word
‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
