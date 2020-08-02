Local

Roxbury

Roxbury Adds Free Coronavirus Test Site on Monday

As schools prepare to reopen, Roxbury is offering free coronavirus testing on Monday, August 3.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

prueba del coronavirus
GETTY IMAGES

The city of Roxbury is offering free COVID-19 testing at Prince Hall on Monday, August 3. 

Testing begins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prince Hall Grand Lodge on Washington Street. 

The free COVID-19 testing is outdoors in the parking lot at a mobile health center van. It is walk-up only. Prince Hall is teaming up with Whittier Street Health Center and City of Boston to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. 

No health insurance or referral is required. People can be tested if they are asymptomatic or show signs of symptoms. 

Everyone must wear a mask and social distancing guidance will be provided. 

This is part of a citywide effort to provide increased testing and contact tracing that will contain the spread of the virus and keep seniors and neighborhood residents safe. 

