Roxbury Adds Free Coronavirus Test Site on Monday

The city of Roxbury is offering free COVID-19 testing at Prince Hall on Monday, August 3.
Testing begins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Prince Hall Grand Lodge on Washington Street.
The free COVID-19 testing is outdoors in the parking lot at a mobile health center van. It is walk-up only. Prince Hall is teaming up with Whittier Street Health Center and City of Boston to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community.
No health insurance or referral is required. People can be tested if they are asymptomatic or show signs of symptoms.
Everyone must wear a mask and social distancing guidance will be provided.
This is part of a citywide effort to provide increased testing and contact tracing that will contain the spread of the virus and keep seniors and neighborhood residents safe.