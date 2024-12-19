Woman says she was banned from Boston school after being attacked outside

A Dorchester woman going to night school in Boston turned to NBC10 Boston for help after a classmate allegedly assaulted her — and Boston Public Schools banned her from campus.

A police report says Rashedi Hassan was the victim of an assault outside her adult education program in Roxbury last Thursday, with one of her classmates listed as a suspect.

Hassan then sent an email over the weekend to a staff member at Boston Public Schools that said: “I am concerned about the schools safety measures.”

The BPS staff member then emailed Hassan back on Tuesday.

“After an extensive investigation, it was found that you were not at fault for the incident that happened outside at the bus stop. However, you did disclose that you carry a weapon to school,” the staff member's email said. “Boston Public Schools policy strictly prohibits weapons. Therefore, you will no longer be permitted on campus.”

We asked Hassan if she ever made mention of any weapon during our interview.

“I never made any mention to them about a weapon,” Hassan said.

There was also nothing in the police report description of the incident indicating that Hassan said anything about having or using a weapon.

However, in an email to us on Wednesday, a BPS spokesperson doubled down on the weapon accusations.

“During the district’s investigation, it was also discovered that one of the adult students involved had carried a weapon on campus,” the spokesperson said. “Both adults involved were not permitted to return to the program.”

The spokesperson for BPS also said both students in this incident were offered guidance on how to continue their coursework.