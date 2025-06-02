3 women vandalize Roxbury couple's SUV, throwing rocks and smashing windshield

A couple's SUV was destroyed by three women during the day in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, according to police who say the suspects were throwing rocks at the vehicle and just kept going.

Boston police released photos of the trio on Sunday, asking for the public's help identifying those who were involved in the vandalism incident that occurred in the area of 15 Guild Street around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, May 19.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, the women allegedly all surrounded a vehicle and began throwing rocks at it, including one woman who repeatedly smashed the windshield with a rock in hand causing the glass to shatter.

The vehicle was significantly damaged.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District B-2 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individuals in Relation to a Vandalism https://t.co/lGWuuSZ919 pic.twitter.com/iDBIqLQVZR — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 31, 2025

A man who's lived on Guild Street for over 20 years tells NBC10 Boston that he saw the incident and couldn't believe what was happening to his neighbor's SUV. To him, it was clear these three women were on a mission to do some damage.

One woman with a rock in hand standing in front of a shattered car window. Another appearing to have just thrown something.

"It was awful like it was just you know one girl was shouting harder, harder they were just throwing rocks at the car trying to smash the windows. Actually smashed the front window pretty bad."

He says if that isn't bold enough, the women kept at it for at least three minutes before taking off in a black car. He has no doubt the women picked the wrong car to vandalize as there are multiple SUVs that look the same on Guild Street.

"They were out to get somebody. This doesn't happen really on our street you know what I mean like I've never seen 23 years."

He says he's hopeful that police will be able to track these women down based on the photos police released Sunday.

All three women appeared to be in their early 20s, according to police. The first is described as having pink/red hair and a skinny build. She was wearing a brown shirt and brown shorts.

The second individual is described as having puffy brown hair and a heavier build. She was wearing a sweatshirt and black pants with white sneakers.

The third is described as having brown hair and a skinny build. She was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants, and brown shoes.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.