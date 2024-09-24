Roxbury Community College's 18th president aims to change lives

Jonathan Jefferson landed his dream job when he was hired as president of Roxbury Community College.

The board of trustees chose Jefferson to serve as its 18th president. With 30 years of professional experience and four degrees, he will lead the student body and the school's $40 million budget.

Jefferson is pushing for affordable education for his students.

“The best thing that we can tell a parent is that we have the best prices that you can ever get for a college education and that’s free,” said Jefferson.

Roxbury Community College can provide free tuition and fees for its students through the state's MassEducate Reimbursement program. They can also award $1,200 in supplies to eligible students.

Additionally, Jefferson is campaigning for a program called A2M in partnership with Northeastern University, which allows students to earn three degrees in just a few years.

“So, in four years a student can come to Roxbury getting an associate degree, a bachelor's degree and a master’s degree in the areas of STEM and biotech; so very, very high paying jobs," he said. "And the operative thing is that it’s free.”

Jefferson, who joined the school officially in July, highlighted its nontraditional student body. They have an international and immigrant population, along with 80 to 85% African American and Latino students.

The student body includes the traditional new high school graduate but encourages the working adult and the career changer. All are welcome, added the new president.

“This is in my heart. I love this,” said Jefferson. “It energizes me. The fact that we can do something to change the lives of people.”