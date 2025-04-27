22-year-old arrested after double stabbing in Roxbury

Two people were stabbed Saturday afternoon in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, and one man has been arrested on various assault and battery charges.

Boston police say officers responded to the area of 7 Dixwell Street for a report of a person stabbed but arrived to find two victims with stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police, who received a description of the suspect on scene, as well as information that he fled towards School Street.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect -- identified by police as 22-year-old Yunelbis Hernandez-Abreu -- laying on the ground behind 17 Weld Avenue.

According to police, Hernandez-Abreu was taken into custody just before 3 p.m., and officers recovered his discarded sweatshirt with a knife inside of it.

Hernandez-Abreu, of Roxbury, is facing two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing and disturbing the peace. It wasn't immediately clear when he'd be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, or if he's obtained a lawyer.