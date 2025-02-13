Man charged in hit-and-run that killed young Roxbury woman expected in court

A man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a young woman in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is expected in court on Thursday.

Taylor Wilkinson, a 20-year-old Fisher College sophomore from Roxbury, was crossing Washington Street near Lenox Street on Jan. 18 when she was fatally hit by a driver who fled the scene. Her 23-year-old sister, Carlee, was also hurt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said 36-year-old Christopher Baker, who is homeless, was arrested Wednesday evening on Belvidere Street in Back Bay. He faces charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a crash causing injury and death, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is due to be arraigned Thursday morning in Roxbury District Court, prosecutors said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Friends and family gathered to remember 20-year-old Taylor Wilkinson, who was hit and killed over the weekend.

Carlee Wilkinson, who was hit at the same time as her sister, suffered a broken foot and severe bruising on her face. She and her family reacted to the arrest Wednesday night.

"Now, we can finally hold the person responsible for this," she said. "When we got the news, we started crying of joy."

"I'm so happy that they found him," their mother said.

Last month, Carlee Wilkerson recounted the incident in an interview with NBC10 Boston.

"I had Taylor's hand, so I tried to pull her back and make sure she wouldn't get hit, and after that it was all black," she said. "When I woke backup, I seen Taylor lying down. I said, 'My sister, my sister,' so I grabbed my phone — I was still limping — I pressed 9-1-1 and don't remember if I pressed the call button or not."

Taylor's twin sister, Tyler, said she lost her "other half."

A woman was killed and her sister hurt when they were hit by an SUV in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, leaving the family devastated.

"Now that I have to live without her, I don't know what to do anymore," she said.

The family was joined by community members at a vigil in her honor days after the crash.