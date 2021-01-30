Local

MBTA Transit Police

Roxbury Man Arrested Twice in 3 Days for Stabbings at Same MBTA Station

Both victims were hospitalized for their wounds, and the first required emergency surgery

By Alec Greaney

A Roxbury man has been arrested twice for a pair of stabbings in the same place just days apart, authorities say.

The first, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, occurred in the MBTA’s Nubian Square Station. Transit police there found an adult man with an apparent non-life threatening stab wound.

Witnesses at the scene pointed out the alleged assailant, later identified as 18-year-old as Cyier Ayala-Jones, who was talking quickly away.

He refused to stop when asked by officers and struggled when they caught up to him. Police managed to bring Ayala-Jones into custody, but he managed to damage a police car door and window by kicking them after he was put inside a cruiser.

 The victim of the stabbing was brought to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery, Transit Police said.

At the second stabbing, which took place about 55 hours later on Jan. 29 at the same MBTA station, Ayala-Jones allegedly confronted another man for looking at his female companion.

Ayala-Jones brandished a knife and attempted to assault the alleged looker, witnesses said. His female companion, who tried to stop him, was stabbed in the shoulder instead and hospitalized.

Ayala-Jones was placed into custody and brought to Transit Police’s headquarters for booking.

He is facing alleged charges of Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Knife for the first incident, and  Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon for the second.

