Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Roxbury, police say; traffic will be impacted

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early Wednesday morning in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, according to police who said traffic in the area will be majorly impacted for the morning commute.

Boston police say they received a call around 5:42 a.m. for the pedestrian crash at Tremont Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, in front of the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at 1350 Tremont.

The victim has been pronounced dead on scene, according to police, who said the department's homicide unit is investigating. Their name has not been released at this time.

People are being told to seek an alternative route and avoid this area.

There was no immediate word on the driver involved in the deadly crash, and whether any charges would be filed.

An investigation is ongoing.