A fire broke out in a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on St. Alphonsus Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Video shows the top floor of the home heavily damaged.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.