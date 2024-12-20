Boston

Woman killed by car in Roxbury is identified

The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with investigators; no charges have been issued, prosecutors said

By Staff Reports

Boston police say traffic will be impacted Wednesday morning after a deadly pedestrian crash on Tremont Street in lower Roxbury.
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

The woman who was killed when she was hit by a car at a major Boston intersection on Wednesday has been identified.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Friday that she was Diva Helena Pina de Carvalho, 39.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Carvalho was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit at the intersection of Malcolm X Boulevard and Tremont Street in Roxbury, prosecutors said. Police were called about 5:48 a.m.

Boston police say traffic will be impacted Wednesday morning after the deadly pedestrian crash on Tremont Street. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The driver stayed at the scene and has cooperated with investigators; no charges have been issued, but the incident remains under investigation, according to prosecutors.

The incident in front of the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center caused heavy traffic delays Wednesday morning.

More Roxbury news

Boston 8 hours ago

Boston police looking for missing 17-year-old

Boston Dec 18

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Roxbury, police say; traffic impacted

Boston Dec 10

School bus involved in Roxbury car crash, Boston police say

This article tagged under:

BostonRoxbury
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us