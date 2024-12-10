Boston

Driver arrested in Randolph days after ramming cruiser in Boston, police say

Keion Rowell fled the scene of the ramming Friday night in Roxbury on foot, before being tracked to Randolph Tuesday morning

By Asher Klein

Police searching for a person who allegedly rammed a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boston.
NBC10 Boston

A driver who escaped a large police search in Boston after ramming a Massachusetts state trooper's cruiser and then running off on foot Friday night has been tracked down and arrested in Randolph, authorities said Tuesday.

Keion Rowell, a 44-year-old from Boston, was found Tuesday morning by federal, state and local investigators who'd been looking for him over the incident in Roxbury, state police said.

In that incident, police tracked a car that had failed to stop for officers at about 8 p.m. Friday to a dead-end road, Thwing Street, near the Jackson Square Orange Line stop. The driver rammed the first police cruiser to arrive at the scene several times, police said at the time, then got out and ran away.

An officer was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Police are looking for the person who drove into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Roxbury, then ran off. 

At the scene, police said Tuesday in announcing Rowell's arrest, officers found drugs and were able to identify Rowell. Investigators, including with the U.S. Marshals Service, found him in Randolph, according to police, though they didn't share more details on how he was found or where.

Rowell was arrested on charges including trafficking cocaine, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

