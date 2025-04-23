Roxbury

Person hospitalized in Roxbury shooting

NBC10 Boston

Boston police say a person was injured in a shooting reported Tuesday night in Roxbury.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Dudley Street, the department said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The victim was brought to an area hospital. That person's condition was not known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

RoxburyMassachusettsBoston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us