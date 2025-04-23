Person hospitalized in Roxbury shooting

Boston police say a person was injured in a shooting reported Tuesday night in Roxbury.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Dudley Street, the department said.

The victim was brought to an area hospital. That person's condition was not known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made.

No further information was immediately available.