Roxbury Shooting Leaves Man With Life-Threatening Injuries

A man suffered from life-threatening injuries after a shooting Monday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Dudley Street, police said.

The adult male victim was taken to an area hospital and is fighting for his life, police said.

No arrests have been made, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.