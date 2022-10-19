Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Roxbury Shooting Leaves Teen Injured

A teenager was shot and injured in a Wednesday evening shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenager was injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police responded just after 7 p.m. to find the victim shot on Rockland Street. Authorities blocked off that road as well as Sherman Street while they investigated.

A person could be seen being escorted in handcuffs by officers, but police did not confirm that any arrests had been made.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsshootingRoxbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us