Roxbury shooting leaves person with facial injury, Boston police say

A person was shot at the intersection of Washington Street and Cedar Street in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, according to the Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday in Roxbury.

Police say they responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Cedar Street for a report that a person was shot.

The victim suffered a facial injury, according to police.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

Police did not immediately give any further information.

