Roxbury shooting leaves person with facial injury, Boston police say

The Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday in Roxbury.

Police say they responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Cedar Street for a report that a person was shot.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim suffered a facial injury, according to police.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

Police did not immediately give any further information.