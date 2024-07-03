Roxbury shooting leaves person with facial injury, Boston police say

The Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday in Roxbury.
Police say they responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Cedar Street for a report that a person was shot.
The victim suffered a facial injury, according to police.
The severity of the injury was not immediately known.
Police did not immediately give any further information.