A Boston teenager with autism and schizophrenia has been missing since Wednesday, police said, asking for help finding him.

Dimitrius Pepin Cepeda, 16, was last seen on Wheatley Way in Roxbury, the neighborhood where he lives, according to the Boston Police Department.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and sweatpants with white-and-black sneakers, and uses glasses.

In the past, Dimitrius has been found in Newton and Everett, police said.