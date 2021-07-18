Roxbury Unity Parade Set for Sunday

For years, the Roxbury Unity Parade has celebrated Black culture and excellence as the only parade in Boston to do so.

The event returns Sunday, with festivities set to kick off with a block party here at Madison Park High School at 10 a.m.

Mayor Kim Janey and congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will make remarks at the Opening/Awards Ceremony at noon before the parade steps off at 1 p.m. from Malcolm X Boulevard before making its way down Washington Street to Malcolm X Park.

That’s where you’ll find the Roxbury Unity Parade HoodFest, featuring live music, and the Roxbury Unity Parade Empowerment Resource Fair from noon to 4 p.m.

Sponsors include the city of Boston and the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.