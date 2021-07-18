Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Roxbury Unity Parade

Roxbury Unity Parade Set for Sunday

Sponsors for the parade include the city of Boston and the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute

By Nia Hamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

For years, the Roxbury Unity Parade has celebrated Black culture and excellence as the only parade in Boston to do so.

The event returns Sunday, with festivities set to kick off with a block party here at Madison Park High School at 10 a.m. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mayor Kim Janey and congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will make remarks at the Opening/Awards Ceremony at noon before the parade steps off at 1 p.m. from Malcolm X Boulevard before making its way down Washington Street to Malcolm X Park. 

That’s where you’ll find the Roxbury Unity Parade HoodFest, featuring live music, and the Roxbury Unity Parade Empowerment Resource Fair from noon to 4 p.m.

Sponsors include the city of Boston and the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.

More local coverage

Marblehead 11 hours ago

Firefighters Rescue Man Who Fell 16 Feet Into Crevice in Marblehead

Weymouth 17 hours ago

Police Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run in Weymouth, Mass.

This article tagged under:

Roxbury Unity ParadeRoxburyLouis D. Brown Peace InstituteBoston Mayor Kim JaneyMadison Park High School
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us