Roxbury Walgreens to close Wednesday amid community backlash

A critical pharmacy in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is set to close Wednesday despite widespread pushback.

Those opposed to the closure said it further exacerbates the notion of a pharmacy desert, impacting low-income communities of color in Boston.

The Walgreens on Warren Street would be the fourth store to close in the area since late 2022, when locations in Mattapan, Hyde Park and lower Roxbury shut down.

This is especially dismaying for residents who don't have a car and depend on the proximity of this pharmacy.

Walgreens has cited changes in the market and buying habits of customers as factors in their decision.

This would be the fourth Walgreens to close in the predominantly Black and Latino neighborhood in Boston, and residents say it will impact community members who can't make it to the next closest one nearly a mile away.

The announcement earlier this month sparked outrage in the community, with activists holding protests and issuing letters to the company. Local and state politicians have also tried to get Walgreens to reconsider. Yet, nothing seemed to have kept them from moving ahead with the closure.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley called out the drug store on Tuesday on the House floor.

"When a Walgreens leaves a neighborhood, they disrupt the entire community and they take them and they take with them baby formula, diapers, asthma inhalers, life-saving medication and of course, jobs," said Pressley.

The store will officially shut down at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Walgreens said it will transfer all prescriptions to the nearest location a mile away on Columbus Avenue and offer same day delivery of prescriptions and other product for 90 days.