Royaltea to Open Locations in Brookline, Waltham

A group of bubble tea shops known in part for an unusual-sounding type of tea will be opening two more locations in the Boston area.

According to a Patch article, Royaltea is opening in Brookline while another post from the Patch says that it will be expanding to Waltham as well. The articles say that the Brookline shop will open in the former Homebrew space on Beacon Street in Coolidge Corner while the Waltham store will open on Moody Street, with the two locations joining an outlet on Tyler Street in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood. Based on its other locations (including a number of shops in China, which is where it started out), expect to see a variety of teas at the new outlets, including cheese tea, a sweet and salty tea that typically includes cream cheese among its ingredients.

The address for the Brookline location of Royaltea--which hopes to open in late December--is 1378 Beacon Street, while the address for the Waltham location--which could open in February of 2020--is 331 Moody Street. The website for the business can be found at https://www.royalteaus.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

Related article from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): Slideshow--Twelve Food Items from Asian Restaurants in the Boston Area

