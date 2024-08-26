Massachusetts

Rt. 6 closed in Brewster due to crash

There was no immediate word on any injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Orleans Police Department/Facebook

A crash Monday evening has closed Route 6 on Cape Cod.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had limited details on the crash in Brewster but said the highway is closed in both directions at mile maker 85.

Orleans police said on Facebook that the highway is closed down east and westbound between exits 85 and 80 due to multiple accidents.

Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.

