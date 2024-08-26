Rt. 6 closed in Brewster due to crash

A crash Monday evening has closed Route 6 on Cape Cod.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had limited details on the crash in Brewster but said the highway is closed in both directions at mile maker 85.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In #Brewster, Route 6 is currently closed in both directions at mile marker 85 due to a crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 26, 2024

Orleans police said on Facebook that the highway is closed down east and westbound between exits 85 and 80 due to multiple accidents.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to state police for more information.