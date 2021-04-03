Ruling Creates Uncertainty for Proposed Boston Skyscraper

A judge has set aside zoning rules that allow for a much-debated skyscraper on edge of Boston Harbor, creating uncertainty for the project.

A Suffolk Superior judge ruled that the Department of Environmental Protection didn’t have the power to delegate licensing authority to Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Matthew Beaton. Beaton used the authority to open the door for a 600-foot tower on the Harbor Garage site.

It’s unclear what the ruling means for developer Don Chiofaro, who proposed a $1.2 billion, 42-story glass tower.

A company spokesperson said the developer is reviewing the ruling.