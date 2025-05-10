WATCH LIVE: Tufts student detained by ICE is back in Mass. after weeks in detention center

Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk is back in Massachusetts after being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention on Friday.

Ozturk had been in Louisiana for over six weeks, after ICE agents pulled her off the street near her Somerville home on March 25. Supporters say it came following an op-ed she co-wrote last year that criticized the school’s response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

She spoke to supporters after she was released from the facility in Louisiana on Friday. On Saturday, she appeared alongside her advocates, including leaders from the ACLU of Massachusetts, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and others at a press conference after her flight arrived at Logan International Airport.

Markey celebrated Ozturk's release but pointed out there are others who remained detained and said the case represents a need to fight for the rights of everyone in the US.

“Her rights to free speech and due process are everyone’s rights we all share in those rights. Which is why this homecoming is only the beginning of the fight we must all take up in the name of all of our freedoms,” Markey said.

Ozturk was released after a federal court hearing. Judge Williams Sessions ordered the woman's release, with no travel restrictions. She must participate in support and supervision programs through the Burlington Justice Center.

Ozturk's case has been closely watched after her detention near her Somerville, Massachusetts, home in late March was caught on video.

What happened in Ozturk's federal hearing

In siding with Ozturk, Sessions' wording was strong — the judge said her free speech rights were violated, that her continued detention in Louisiana would seriously impact her health and that she poses no risk to the community. Ozturk has complained of asthma attacks, and appeared to have one as she spoke during her hearing on Friday.

He also criticized the government for not providing any evidence to justify the student's arrest, other thanan op-ed she co-wrote last year in the campus newspaper, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio has alluded to, criticizing the university's response to student activists and calling on Tufts to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Ozturk, who appeared virtually for the bail hearing Friday morning in Vermont, had appeared emotional when she found out, at the end of the hearing, that she was going to be released.

Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk is appearing virtually, from an ICE detention center in Louisiana, at a federal bail hearing in Vermont. Her lawyer told us what's at stake when Ozturk speaks to the judge.

Ozturk had been held for the last six weeks in Basile as her lawyers fought to have the government release her. The case will continue in Vermont after she returns to Massachusetts, likely staying in housing provided by Tufts.

Beyond the ruling and the legal stakes, it was a dramatic hearing. Ozturk has asthma, and during the hearing, while a doctor who specializes in asthma was testifying, Ozturk began coughing, leading an attorney in the room with her at the Basile, Louisiana, ICE facility, to interrupt the hearing and rush her out of the room to get her inhaler.

The hearing continued while she was being treated.

Reaction in Mass. and in the Trump administration

Ozturk's congressional representatives, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, cheered the decision, writing in a statement, "Rümeysa is a cherished member of her community, and we are relieved that she can finally return to Massachusetts. This is a victory for Rümeysa, for justice, and for our democracy."

Free speech groups like FIRE and the ACLU also celebrated the student's release.

"It’s a very strong message to people watching that you can be punished by your speech and what we heard from the court today was confirmation that it’s not what we do in this country," ACLU of Massachusetts staff attorney Jessie Rossman said.

But the White House derided the decision.

"Lower level judges should not be dictating the foreign policy of the United States," said press secretary Karoline Leavitt, while top Trump advisor Stephen Miller called the ruling a "judicial coup by a handful of Marxist judges" and added, "We cannot individually litigate in court every single visa that we want to revoke."

The Department of Homeland Security shared a statement in response that didn't mention Ozturk directly: "Visas provided to foreign students to live and study in the United States are a privilege not a right. The Trump administration is committed to restoring the rule of law and common sense to our immigration system, and will continue to fight for the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens who have no right to be in this country."

Friday's hearing came after a circuit court of appeals in New York this week rejected a petition from the Trump administration to keep her in Louisiana.

More on Rumeysa Ozturk's caught-on-video detention

The Turkish student was surrounded by a handful of ICE agents near her home on March 25, days after the state department cancelled her student visa -- without informing her, according to her lawyer -- for allegedly supporting Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

Ozturk's lawyers have complained that she hasn't been charged with any crime and is being silenced.

They have been wanting to move her out of Louisiana, away from a conservative circuit court. They say she's been kept in unsanitary conditions and that her detention violates her constitutional rights, including free speech and due process.

Ozturk already had a judge in Louisiana deny her bond a few weeks ago, but that was before her case was transferred to Vermont.