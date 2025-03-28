US lawmakers call for transparency in case of Tufts student detained by ICE

Concern continues to grow after a Tufts University student from Turkey was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this week.

U.S. lawmakers are now demanding answers for Tufts University PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, with the state delegation leading the charge.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In a letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Acting ICE Director Lyons, more than two dozen members of Congress call for transparency in the case. This comes after Rubio addressed criticism of the situation on Thursday.

Rubio defended the move by ICE to detain Ozturk earlier this week.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

And he said the Trump administration will continue to deny visas to those who – quote – “lie to us” and “participate in that sort of activity” – referring to protest movements on college campuses. DHS has accused Ozturk of acting in support of Hamas, though they have not specified what type of support they are claiming nor provided evidence of the allegation.

The Massachusetts delegation, along with several other members of Congress, accuse the Trump administration of targeting Ozturk instead for the op-ed she wrote with three other students, regarding the Gaza war.

They also demand a specific timeline as to when and how she was moved out of Massachusetts – since the federal government asserts she was not in the Bay State when her attorney was granted a court order to keep her here. She was taken to an ICE detention facility in Louisiana.

Protesters supporting Rumeysa Ozturk called on Somerville leaders to divest from companies that support the presence of Israel in Palestine.

The letter says in part, “We are calling for full due process in this case and are seeking answers about this case and about ICE’s policy that has led to the identification and arrest of university students with valid legal status," the letter reads.

"The Administration should not summarily detain and deport legal residents of this country merely for expressing their political views. Absent compelling evidence justifying her detention and the revocation of her status, we call forOzturk’s release and the restoration of her visa," it continues.

Read the full letter below.

“We are working very closely with Tufts University and local authorities to get answers. She is not charged with a crime. The fact that she was taken off the streets and we are not exactly sure of her location, is something that should be deeply concerning to everyone who cares about our rights of free speech," U. S. Rep. Katherine Clark, D, Mass. 5th District, said.

Students and community leaders continue to protest and rally support for Ozturk on and off campus.