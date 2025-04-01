Rally scheduled in support of Tufts University student detained by ICE

Demonstrators are scheduled to gather at Tufts University on Tuesday to rally in support of Rumeysa Ozturk, a graduate student who has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ozturk, who is from Turkey, was detained by masked, plainclothes ICE agents last week in Somerville. The encounter was caught on camera.

Gov. Maura Healey called out the apparent targeting of Tufts graduate student Rumeysa Ozturk for cowriting an article in her school newspaper and demanded answers from the Department of Homeland Security.

Ozturk had a valid student visa, which the administration revoked, accusing her of engaging in activities in support of Hamas. The government has not provided evidence of this. Ozturk's supporters believe she was targeted because of an op-ed she and three other students wrote in The Tufts Daily, a school newspaper.

A judge in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts said the government can't deport her while the court is considering the case. Ozturk is being held at a facility in Louisiana.

On Monday, Gov. Maura Healey spoke about Ozturk's case, calling for answers and saying that what has been happening has not lined up with the promises President Donald Trump made on the campaign trail.