Run to Remember Returns After 2-Year Hiatus

Thousands of runners took off this morning in the seaport for the Run to Remember Race, a Memorial Day tradition that honors fallen first responders.

The race returns after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions, with runners given the option of running either a 5 mile route, or a half marathon.

The race started with speakers reading the names of first responders in the community who have died in the two years since the last race.

“People think it’s a long weekend, but what it really is [about is] just remembering people that have given the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy the great weather that comes about," said runner and Lynn police officer Nick Costa.

Chris Marden, a First Lieutenant in the Army Reserves opted out of wearing a t-shirt and basketball shorts and instead wore his gear.

"I figured let’s go do this and take it a notch up," said Marden. "So we’re out here in full bunker gear, and what better way to remember the fallen and honor them than to run in what they made the ultimate sacrifice in.”

But not everyone needs to run in the race to show their support. 11-year-old Michael Studer was on the sidelines at the race, showing support for his father who was running.

"“I think we should all give thanks for all the first responders who definitely helped us and fought for our country, and [we're] running for a good cause.”

The race will begin and finish on Seaport Blvd, with the money raised going to local youth and community programs supported by the first responder community, as well as several other local charities.