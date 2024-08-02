Runaway truck drags down utility pole in Somerville, knocking out power

A runaway truck in Somerville, Massachusetts, totaled a car, destroyed a utility pole and knocked out power -- and air conditioning -- to a neighborhood on a steamy hot Friday.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Friday on Sycamore Street.

"Came flying down the hill, absolutely pancaked that Prius right there," one local resident said.

Witnesses say a crew was delivering an appliance to a nearby home out of the back of the truck when the unoccupied truck took off.



"The fact there was no one in the truck, Runaway Truck, Jesus!" said next-door neighbor Margaret Pricejones.

Sycamore Street is usually pretty busy, especially on a weekday morning. So, those who live in the area were relieved that no cars or people were around when the truck took off.

"I was like what the hell was that? I was in the bathroom and I heard a loud boom, see three poles shaking, I walk out and I was like Holy Christ!" said Andy Godfrey, who was working nearby.

For hours, Eversource crews were on scene, first stabilizing the damaged power pole so the truck and car could be towed, then working to restore power. Around 5:15 p.m. a generator was brought in to help restore power.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and declined to comment.

As for the house, neighbors say it had been under renovation for the last year, with the home owners set to return on Saturday. The car in the driveway belongs to a cleaning crew that was getting the home ready.

"I didn't have this on my bingo card, I will tell you that much," said Godfrey. "This is not a typical Friday here in Somerville."