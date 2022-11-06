Runners Participate in Cambridge Half Marathon

Runners and volunteers are ready to race after they recently put up cones outside the Cambridgeside Mall.

In its fifth year, the Cambridge Half Marathon is adding cash prizes for the very first time. The first place runner will take home $1,000, followed by $750 for second place all the way down to $200 for fifth place.

A total of $6,500 will be given out in prize money and bonuses, which are distributed equally among men and women in the open division, according to the race website. Awards will be also given to the top three men and women based on age demographic.

The fast and flat course through Cambridge features MIT, the John W. Weeks Footbridge, Harvard Stadium, the Charles River and Harvard Square. Proceeds from the race go toward the Cambridge Camping and City of Cambridge Scholarship Fund.

Roads closures for the race are expected to impact traffic. Several blocks of First Street near CambridgeSide are closed until noon, and there will be additional significant road closures along the 13.1 mile loop.

You can find a full list of those closures on the city’s website.