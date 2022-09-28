Russia-Ukraine War Sparks Energy Grid Concerns in Mass. Ahead of Winter

Energy officials are warning of possible power grid issues in New England as the region begins to approach the winter months, according to The Boston Globe.

That could mean rolling blackouts in the Northeast, as temperatures plummet below freezing.

The concern about this possibility is apparently so high that earlier this month, five commissioners of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission visited New England to discuss the issue. Experts say the Russia-Ukraine War has destabilized energy markets, particularly natural gas, which is the main source of energy in the Bay State. In fact, it's used to make more than half of New England's energy.

When temperatures drop, gas is used to heat buildings first, and then it's used to make power. That's where experts say the problem lies. Chief of the energy and environment bureau at the Massachusetts attorney general's office Rebecca Tepper told the Globe that the region is overly dependent on a single fuel, so problems can come up when there's a disruption to that system.

To protect against power grid complications, experts are suggesting a system similar to what happens when temperatures get too high, which is called demand response. Under that type of response incentives are offered to residents and businesses if they reduce their usage of energy during high-demand times.

That's how California managed to avoid blackouts during the oppressive heatwaves that impacted the state throughout the summer.

This problem isn't new. Research from as far back as 2006 suggested the Bay State's dependence on natural gas could become an issue, but this is the winter where the extent of the problem could be put to the test.