boston restaurant talk

Russo's in Watertown Is Closing After 100 Years in Business

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Russo's

A beloved market whose roots date back more than 100 years is shutting down.

According to a source, Russo's in Watertown is closing, with a Facebook post from the Pleasant Street business confirming this, saying that "After more than 70 years working for the family business, Tony Russo is retiring. Our business will close this fall. It has been Tony's privilege to serve our many wholesale and retail customers for seven decades.⁣"

Russo's, which started out as a small farm in the early 1900s, is known in part for its extensive selection of produce along with its meats, dairy products, baked goods and pastries, and flowers and Christmas trees--and it also is a wholesaler to local businesses, including restaurants.

The address for Russo's is 560 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA, 02472. Its website can be found at https://russos.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

