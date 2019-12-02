Popular South Shore Restaurant Shutting Down

A popular Italian and Mediterranean restaurant on the South Shore is shutting down.



According to a Facebook post from the place, Rustic Kitchen at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham is closing its doors, with the note saying that it will be shuttering on December 15. The post goes on to thank its customers and workers while also referring people to Bar Rustic, a sister restaurant located at The Kingston Collection that will be accepting gift cards from Rustic Kitchen.



Rustic Kitchen first opened approximately 15 years ago.



The address for Rustic Kitchen is 94 Derby Street, Hingham, MA, 02043. Its website can be found at https://www.rustickitchen.biz/hingham



by Marc Hurwitz



