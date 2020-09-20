Supporters showed up to a candlelight vigil in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday night, honoring the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg while vowing to continue her fight.

At 87 years old, Justice Ginsburg was an unexpected icon of younger generations that are now mourning her death across the country -- from the U.S. Supreme Court to courthouses around Boston.

Attorney Alexa Shabecoff attended the West Roxbury vigil to reflect on how Ginsburg's past work shaped her own. Working in the same women's rights project that Justice Ginsburg established at the ACLU, Shabecoff watched as teh working mother became a champion for women and gender equality on the nation's highest court.

"I just felt like I was walking in the footsteps of a giant," Shabecoff said. "She was really a trailblazer for the rest of us who it wasn’t easy but it was a lot easier thanks to her."

It's because of Ginsburg's role that her replacement on the court has raised the stakes of the 2020 presidential election, as both Trump and Republican leaders in the Senate have vowed to fill her seat quickly, promising a conservative shift in seats that would last for years.

"To ram through a nomination is unjust," Melissa Hamel said at Saturday night's vigil.

"It’s kind of terrifying," another attendee added.

Supporters Saturday night vowed to do what they can to continue Ginsburg's fight.

"If we want to honor her, we dust ourselves off and do what we can," one woman said.

During a campaign rally Saturday, Trump said his nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg will be a woman. He plans to announce the name next week.

