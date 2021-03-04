Local

Ruth's Chris Opens in Somerville's Assembly Row

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Ruth's Chris Steak House
facebook.com/RuthsChrisSteakHouseNational

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of upscale steakhouses has finally opened its long-awaited third Boston-area location.

A check on the space this week indicates that Ruth's Chris is now open at Assembly Row in Somerville, with the website for the company confirming that it is indeed up and running, being open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery while also offering catering, private dining, and satellite conferencing. The new restaurant joins others locally on School Street in downtown Boston and Totten Pond Road in Waltham along with nearly 150 other locations in the United States and beyond.

The address for the new outlet of Ruth's Chris at Assembly Row is 375 Revolution Drive, Somerville, MA, 02145. The website for Ruth's Chris Steak House can be found at https://www.ruthschris.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

food & drinkSomervilleAssembly Rowsteakhouse
