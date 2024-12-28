Rutland

Rutland Fire Department mourns passing of firefighter's wife and children

"We kindly ask that you consider making a donation through the PFFM Charitable Foundation." the department added.

fire-truck-generic-01

The Rutland Fire Department is asking for donations to the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts Association after a firefighter's wife and 2 children passed away.

"The Chief of the Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of firefighter Patrick Sullivan's wife, Ciara, age 30, along with their 11-day-old twins, James and Elizabeth." wrote the Rutland Fire Department on social media.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"We kindly ask that you consider making a donation through the PFFM Charitable Foundation." the department added.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

RutlandMassachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us