Boston University

‘Safe space' at Boston University vandalized, students say

Posters on one wall of BU's Center for Gender, Sexuality & Activism were found torn down on March 27, and students want answers

By Eli Rosenberg

@quinobequin_sfp

A sign on the front door of Boston University's Center for Gender, Sexuality & Activism says it is temporarily closed — even as the students inside still wonder what happened more than two weeks earlier.

Students say the space in the basement of BU's George Sherman Union was apparently vandalized and ransacked in late March. Students arriving the morning of March 27 found posters on one wall torn down and furniture overturned.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Just, why? It makes no sense. I think that it's very pathetic, and I think whoever did this has resorted to very, very low levels," said Zaina Bahhur, a student at BU. "Ever since my freshman year, I have learned about how important this space was for so many people, so it has evolved into an activist space, but it was always so much more than that."

"It's such a pathetic way to respond to a movement that is growing in popularity, the movement being for Palestine, and the movement being for a sanctuary campus," said student Mary Hadda. "The room is open to the public, this room is a safe space."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A Boston University Police Department call log from the day of the incident says the investigation is active. A university spokesperson confirmed the school was aware of the report.

Inside the center, students just want answers.

"As a member in this space, and also as a Palestinian, and also I take it personally because of my role in the movement, but not myself," Bahhur said. "It is very unfortunate, it just like how hard we try to keep the space clean and everything, and also being a welcoming environment, it is very very unfortunate."

More on Boston University

Boston Business Journal Jan 31

Boston University to close Center for Antiracist Research as founder departs

Sports Apr 13

BU falls 6-2 in NCAA hockey final to Western Michigan

Brighton Apr 7

Police warn of series of break-ins near Boston University and Boston College

This article tagged under:

Boston UniversityMassachusettsBoston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us