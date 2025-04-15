‘Safe space' at Boston University vandalized, students say

A sign on the front door of Boston University's Center for Gender, Sexuality & Activism says it is temporarily closed — even as the students inside still wonder what happened more than two weeks earlier.

Students say the space in the basement of BU's George Sherman Union was apparently vandalized and ransacked in late March. Students arriving the morning of March 27 found posters on one wall torn down and furniture overturned.

"Just, why? It makes no sense. I think that it's very pathetic, and I think whoever did this has resorted to very, very low levels," said Zaina Bahhur, a student at BU. "Ever since my freshman year, I have learned about how important this space was for so many people, so it has evolved into an activist space, but it was always so much more than that."

"It's such a pathetic way to respond to a movement that is growing in popularity, the movement being for Palestine, and the movement being for a sanctuary campus," said student Mary Hadda. "The room is open to the public, this room is a safe space."

A Boston University Police Department call log from the day of the incident says the investigation is active. A university spokesperson confirmed the school was aware of the report.

Inside the center, students just want answers.

"As a member in this space, and also as a Palestinian, and also I take it personally because of my role in the movement, but not myself," Bahhur said. "It is very unfortunate, it just like how hard we try to keep the space clean and everything, and also being a welcoming environment, it is very very unfortunate."