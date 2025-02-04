Rhode Island

Safety and environmental concerns after Washington Bridge demo in RI

No one has been reported hurt as a result of the demo and the barges were not damaged, according to RIDOT

By Matt Fortin

A large portion of the condemned westbound Washington Bridge heading into Providence, Rhode Island, was demolished, and although the state says the demolition went according to plan, others have raised concerns, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Video has been circulating on social media showing what RIDOT describes as a "planned, controlled demolition," on Friday. The clip shows debris coming down onto two barges in the Seekonk River.

"We're pretty alarmed and disappointed by what looks to be a large amount of construction debris ending up in the Seekonk River," Chris Dodge with nonprofit Save the Bay told WJAR.

Meanwhile, WJAR confirmed with the U.S. Department of Labor is inspecting the subcontractor working the demo, J.R. Vinagro Corporation, to see if there have been any OSHA safety violations.

A spokesperson for RIDOT provided WJAR with a comment, saying that the demolition was done "in accordance with approved" plans.

"The barges – which have been used to catch demolition debris throughout this project, were positioned, according to the plan, under that section of bridge and outfitted with timber and mats to cushion the falling debris," the statement said. "A small amount of debris entered the water."

RIDOT added that any debris in the water will be removed in accordance with state requirements.

No one has been reported hurt as a result of the demo and the barges were not damaged, according to RIDOT.

