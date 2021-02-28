Sagamore Bridge Closed, Reopened After Crash and Spill Saturday Night

The Sagamore Bridge in Bourne, Massachusetts, was temporarily closed Saturday night after a crash and spill across lanes, officials said.

The bridge was limited to one-way travel due to a car crash sometime around or before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to the Bourne Police Department. They reported at 10:33 p.m. that debris on the road would cause delays.

Travel was further closed off entirely, as there was a spill across lanes that needed to be cleaned, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported a little after 11 p.m.

The bridge was reopened for all lanes by 12:15 a.m., Bourne police said.

UPDATE 12:15AM - Sagamore Bridge Open - All Lanes. — Bourne Police Dept. (@BournePD) February 28, 2021