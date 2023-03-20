Sagamore Bridge Maintenance Work, Lane Closures Now Underway

Around-the-clock lane closures on the Sagamore Bridge began on Monday, as repair work gets underway on the aging piece of infrastructure that serves as an important gateway to Cape Cod.

The lane closures are expected to last through May of 2023 as the Army Corps of Engineers works on the repairs.

Traffic will be reduced to a single 12-foot lane in each direction due to the road and bridge structural repairs. Police details will be on site while the work is being done.

"This maintenance work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Sagamore Bridge," the Cape Cod Commission, a local planning agency, said in a statement. "Work will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports, maintenance of bridge joints, repairs to the concrete abutment structures, and maintenance to the bridge lighting and drainage systems."

Drivers have been advised that travel delays are likely during peak travel times. Major delays were already being reported by motorists during Monday morning's commute.

The work being done this year is scheduled maintenance, separate from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation's Cape Cod Bridges Program, which will include the replacement of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges.

Mass. DOT and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a formal memorandum of understanding Tuesday to replace the 85-year-old Bourne and Sagamore Bridges