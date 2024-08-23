Saint Anthony's Feast has new rules to cut down on underage drinking this year

Saint Anthony’s Feast kicked off for its 105th year in Boston's North End Thursday.

The festival was started in 1919 and has become the largest Italian religious celebrations in New England, according to its website. It's also one of the neighborhood's largest and most popular events, drawing large crowds to fill out the narrow streets. But after some bad behavior last year, security is being stepped up to protect a longstanding tradition.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“Anybody under the age of 21 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who remains with them at the feast,” explained Michael Bosco, a member of the Feast Committee. “This is not just an opportunity to drop someone off and get them through the gate. If people are at the feast unaccompanied, they’re going to be asked to leave the feast.”

Bosco said after arrests last year, they’re not taking up any chances and are serving up a form of age restriction.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

“Frankly, there was a lot of underage drinking. People coming in with alcoholic beverages from outside of the feast which is why we added that stipulation now that you can’t bring in. They were bringing in the mini drinks,” he said.

There will be Boston Police officers as well as 30 private security officers monitoring the event each day.

No backpacks, open containers or outside beverages are allowed through entrance points. Bags may also be searched.

Feast-goers say the new rules seem to be working.

“We walk around here and there’s good police force and we feel safe, my family feels safe, they’re right behind ya. So, my wife’s ready to move to Boston,” Jeff Miller, who was visiting from Washington said.

The feast continues on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. each day.