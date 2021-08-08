Local

Saint Vincent Hospital

Saint Vincent Hospital Hires Over 100 Permanent Replacement Nurses

The strike at the hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, has been going on since March 8

NBC10 Boston

Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, has hired more than 100 permanent replacement nurses amid an ongoing strike.

The hospital said the nurses, most of whom have already been working there, will take the roles vacated by the nurses taking part in the strike, which began March 8.

"They will be joined by additional nurses in the coming weeks, 38 of whom are at various stages of the hiring process," the hospital said Sunday.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Massachusetts Nurses Association for comment, but has not heard back.

